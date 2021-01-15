SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Trading Up 5.1%

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) shares were up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.30 and last traded at $11.19. Approximately 1,432,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 1,495,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SITC. Compass Point upgraded SITE Centers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $8.20 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on SITE Centers from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded SITE Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.07.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.22). SITE Centers had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $95.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.75%.

In other news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,671,207 shares of company stock worth $17,288,588 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SITE Centers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,021,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,571,000 after purchasing an additional 835,284 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SITE Centers by 7,515.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,440,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,263,657 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 181.1% in the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,709,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in SITE Centers by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,103,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,343,000 after acquiring an additional 269,772 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SITE Centers by 229.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,795,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

