SkinCoin Trading Up 11.2% This Week (SKIN)

SkinCoin (CURRENCY:SKIN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, SkinCoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. SkinCoin has a market cap of $83,769.68 and $19,060.00 worth of SkinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SkinCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SkinCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00046783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.47 or 0.00380914 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00038026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.45 or 0.04112319 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00013439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00012802 BTC.

About SkinCoin

SkinCoin (SKIN) is a coin. SkinCoin’s total supply is 388,183,483 coins and its circulating supply is 88,183,483 coins. SkinCoin’s official Twitter account is @skincoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SkinCoin is skincoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Skincoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency for making bets, accepting and sending payments for game skins in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Team Fortress 2. Skincoin Tokens (SKIN) are to be released via the Ethereum blockchain platform. Tokens shall be used for trading with game sites, buying/selling skins, making bets on gambling and betting platforms. “

Buying and Selling SkinCoin

SkinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SkinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SkinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SkinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SkinCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SkinCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.