Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) Trading 28.4% Higher

Skinvisible, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SKVI)’s share price traded up 28.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.12 and last traded at $0.12. 202 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.06.

Skinvisible (OTCMKTS:SKVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Skinvisible, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development, manufacture, and sale of topical, transdermal, and mucosal polymer-based delivery system technologies and formulations for use in pharmaceutical, over-the-counter, personal skincare, and cosmetic arenas. Its non-dermatological formulations offer solutions for women's health, pain management, and others markets.

