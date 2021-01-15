SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGY) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SMTGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SMA Solar Technology in a report on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMTGY opened at $7.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.50. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of $4.28 and a one year high of $8.32.

