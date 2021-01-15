Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.60

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.60 and last traded at $50.60, with a volume of 18807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.81.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SMFKY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.50.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

