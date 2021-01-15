Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A. (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 86,100 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the December 15th total of 138,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

SEYMF opened at $31.46 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59.

SEYMF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

