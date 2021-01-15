Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,465 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,380,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,517,000 after acquiring an additional 56,696 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,127,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,566,000 after purchasing an additional 189,342 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 663,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,864,000 after purchasing an additional 204,910 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 286.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,377,000 after purchasing an additional 412,010 shares during the period. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 701 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $42,543.69. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,381.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sonoco Products from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of SON stock opened at $60.30 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $62.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

