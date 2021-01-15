Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonos, Inc. designs, develops and produces audio products. It offers charging cradles, music players, alternating current adapters, controllers, wireless speakers and loudspeakers. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com website. Sonos, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. “

Get Sonos alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SONO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Sonos stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Sonos has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $27.22.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 12.52% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sonos will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 76,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $1,931,664.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,134.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,269,657. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $4,827,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 335,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after buying an additional 47,538 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sonos by 197.6% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 37,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonos (SONO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.