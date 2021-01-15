Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $50.68

Shares of Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and traded as low as $50.42. Sonova shares last traded at $50.42, with a volume of 15,973 shares trading hands.

SONVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Sonova in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonova currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.34.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

