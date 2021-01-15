Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Update

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 907,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCEYF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

Source Energy Services Company Profile

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Western Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

