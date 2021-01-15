Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) Short Interest Update

Source Energy Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCEYF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 435,600 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the December 15th total of 907,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCEYF opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.11. Source Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.30.
Source Energy Services Company Profile
