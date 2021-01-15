Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 315.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,839 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 26,451 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,426 shares of the airline’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,423 shares of the airline’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the airline’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the airline’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV opened at $48.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James cut Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.