Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lessened its stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,625 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 575,119 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $21,567,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 12.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,853 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 164.3% during the third quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 37,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 40.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,525,891 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $57,221,000 after buying an additional 439,510 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $48.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50, a PEG ratio of 95.32 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

