Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the period. LVZ Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 23,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 46,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,515,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,593,000 after purchasing an additional 857,127 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

NEAR opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.11. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.