Sowell Financial Services LLC Grows Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,949 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,118 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,689 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 62,210 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.46.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $106.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.