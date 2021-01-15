Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,969 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $2,065,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $1,059,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total transaction of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $452.07 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.67 and a 12 month high of $458.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $424.09 and its 200-day moving average is $367.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.86 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.57.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.