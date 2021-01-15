Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $1.84 Million Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,717 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 975,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,415,000 after purchasing an additional 389,565 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 34,160.6% in the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 287,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 286,266 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 82.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 307,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 139,006 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 283.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 137,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 602,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,877,000 after purchasing an additional 63,414 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FINX opened at $45.85 on Friday. Global X FinTech ETF has a one year low of $19.65 and a one year high of $47.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.21.

