Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 2,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $384,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,303,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,005,000 after buying an additional 256,141 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.2% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $315,000.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $113.30 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.42.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

