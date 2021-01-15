Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 453.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,218,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.27.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.15.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

