Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,085 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 582.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.72. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $34.04.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

