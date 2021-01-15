SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) Shares Sold by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 234.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWO stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.05. The company had a trading volume of 248,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,439. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.27. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $53.60.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

