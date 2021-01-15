SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Sets New 1-Year High at $71.94

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $71.94 and last traded at $71.94, with a volume of 823 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.93.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.15.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 164.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 532.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 183.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.