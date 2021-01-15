Spencer Lake Sells 875 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Director Spencer Lake sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total value of $61,792.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NCNO opened at $70.59 on Friday. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.93.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in nCino in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of nCino in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,595,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NCNO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

