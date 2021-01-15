Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Up 8.1% on Analyst Upgrade

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s stock price was up 8.1% on Thursday after 140166 raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. 140166 currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Spirit Airlines traded as high as $27.77 and last traded at $27.21. Approximately 8,274,122 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 86% from the average daily volume of 4,446,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

SAVE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 416.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 45,396 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Teewinot Capital Advisers L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $3,637,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

