SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,455.54 ($19.02).

A number of research firms recently commented on SSE. Royal Bank of Canada raised SSE plc (SSE.L) to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,625 ($21.23) in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

SSE plc (SSE.L) stock opened at GBX 1,511.50 ($19.75) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95. SSE plc has a 52-week low of GBX 1,057.50 ($13.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,703 ($22.25). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,475.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,348.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a GBX 24.40 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. SSE plc (SSE.L)’s payout ratio is 89.69%.

SSE plc (SSE.L) Company Profile

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

