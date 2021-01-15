STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Major Shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. Sells 60,000 Shares

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $5,356,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of STAA opened at $90.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 568.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.84. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $23.20 and a 12-month high of $92.27.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $47.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.99 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 5.03%. STAAR Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on STAA. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STAA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

