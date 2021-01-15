Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the December 15th total of 171,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 951.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS STAEF opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.08. Stanley Electric has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

Get Stanley Electric alerts:

About Stanley Electric

Stanley Electric Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells lighting equipment, accessories, and electronic components. It operates through Automotive Equipment Business, Electronic Components Business, and Applied Electronic Products Business segments. The Automotive Equipment Business segment offers LED, HID, and halogen headlamps; rear combination, turn signal, and fog lamps; and automotive LED and halogen bulbs, etc.

Featured Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.