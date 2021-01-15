State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 3,778 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 241.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMH opened at $29.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $32.04.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.24 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,345. Corporate insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

