State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.98 Million Position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Stepan were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Stepan by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Stepan by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Stepan by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stepan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCL stock opened at $124.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.05. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. Stepan had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 13.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

SCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total value of $1,220,831.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,526,573.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 12,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total transaction of $1,474,211.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,379.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,353 shares of company stock valued at $2,770,959 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

