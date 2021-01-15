State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 53.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 19.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get California Water Service Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CWT. Zacks Investment Research lowered California Water Service Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP David B. Healey sold 1,000 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,237 shares of company stock valued at $115,144. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $39.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.36.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $304.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.61 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Receive News & Ratings for California Water Service Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California Water Service Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.