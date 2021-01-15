State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHAK. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

SHAK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $51.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $83.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 1,460 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $131,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 14,115 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $1,059,471.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,381.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 440,756 shares of company stock valued at $34,137,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHAK opened at $114.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.07. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.01 and a 1 year high of $115.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $130.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Shake Shack’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

