State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,212 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLB. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 27.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,697,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 597,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,446 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $42.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $42.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

