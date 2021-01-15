State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,698 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,698 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC grew its stake in Covetrus by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC now owns 25,430,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,498,000 after buying an additional 14,357,478 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 7,469.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,548,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,224 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,320,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,642,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Covetrus by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,768,000 after purchasing an additional 292,457 shares during the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet raised Covetrus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Covetrus from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Covetrus from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total transaction of $77,756.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET opened at $38.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.28. Covetrus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $38.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($8.56) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

