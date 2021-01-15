State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,027 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,027 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $75.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FELE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.33.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

