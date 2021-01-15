State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 6,101 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,101 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 135.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI opened at $83.19 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $93.13. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.37 and its 200 day moving average is $50.03.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.08). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $576.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.41 million. Analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

