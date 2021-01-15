State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cognex were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 474.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 861,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,072,000 after acquiring an additional 711,361 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 587,589 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 857,297 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $55,810,000 after acquiring an additional 384,129 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Cognex by 2,555.8% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 266,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,346,000 after buying an additional 256,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cognex by 15.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,049,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $68,332,000 after buying an additional 142,113 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $727,100.00. Insiders sold 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CGNX. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.66 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $88.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.50.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $251.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.73 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

