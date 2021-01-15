Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stepan from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.67.

Stepan stock opened at $124.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $119.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 1.00. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $131.72.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $464.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stepan news, CEO F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 10,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,831.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,626 shares in the company, valued at $26,526,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Janet Anne Catlett sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total value of $75,916.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,018.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,353 shares of company stock worth $2,770,959 in the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $48,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 31.2% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Stepan in the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Stepan by 7.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

