Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stoke Therapeutics traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 3195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.
In related news, EVP Gene Liau sold 32,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,210,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,384. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.23.
Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)
Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.
Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.