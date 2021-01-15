Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $65.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stoke Therapeutics traded as high as $65.80 and last traded at $65.60, with a volume of 3195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.20.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STOK. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Stoke Therapeutics from $53.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.86.

In related news, EVP Gene Liau sold 32,000 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,210,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $731,854.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 1,365 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $78,651.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,497 shares of company stock valued at $15,077,384. 54.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $255,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.07 and its 200-day moving average is $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 0.23.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41). Equities analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

