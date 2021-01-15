StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $63.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.28. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.01 and a fifty-two week high of $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.98.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 5,234 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $340,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,768 shares in the company, valued at $18,054,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn Henry Stevens bought 3,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.19 per share, with a total value of $159,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,140. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,353 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial segment offers risk management and hedging services, execution and clearing of exchange-traded and OTC products, voice brokerage, market intelligence, and physical trading, as well as commodity financing and logistics services.

