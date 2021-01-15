Strategic Value Partners, Llc Sells 795,441 Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Stock

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) major shareholder Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 795,441 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $6,824,883.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strategic Value Partners, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

On Tuesday, January 12th, Strategic Value Partners, Llc sold 6,902,062 shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $56,734,949.64.

NYSE:GNK opened at $8.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12 month low of $4.27 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $341.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.07.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. The business had revenue of $54.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.10 million. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genco Shipping & Trading currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 352.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,463 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,383 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.