Sturgis Bancorp (OTCMKTS:STBI) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.77

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STBI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.77 and traded as high as $18.84. Sturgis Bancorp shares last traded at $18.46, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Sturgis Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STBI)

Sturgis Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sturgis Bank & Trust Company that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in Michigan, the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, trust, custodial, and agency accounts; and certificates of deposit (CD) and individual retirement accounts.

