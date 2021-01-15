Suresh K. Durgam Sells 4,367 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) insider Suresh K. Durgam sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $140,268.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $34.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.50. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.94 and a 12-month high of $34.95.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 1,985.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.27%. Analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 61,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.2% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

