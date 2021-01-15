Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Shares Down 1.7%

Surge Components, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPRS)’s share price fell 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36. 1,450 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.60. The company has a market cap of $13.10 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter.

Surge Components, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices. The company also provides audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches.

