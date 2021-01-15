Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, an increase of 187.0% from the December 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Swiss Re has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

SSREY traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.99. 27,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,335. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $29.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

