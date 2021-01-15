Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Rating Increased to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AR Network reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.21% from the stock’s previous close.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Switch from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Switch from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

Switch stock opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.42 and a beta of 0.62. Switch has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.14 million. Switch had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Switch will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $1,444,833.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 682,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,336 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,419. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Switch by 81.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Switch by 250.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Switch in the third quarter worth $116,000. 34.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the internet.

