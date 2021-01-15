Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $441.26 Million

Analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) will post $441.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sykes Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $440.82 million and the highest is $441.70 million. Sykes Enterprises posted sales of $425.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sykes Enterprises will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sykes Enterprises.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYKE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Barrington Research raised shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sykes Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.75.

Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $41.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Sykes Enterprises has a 1-year low of $22.12 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, EVP David Pearson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $389,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles E. Sykes sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $3,124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,063,568.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 182,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,123,489. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYKE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Sykes Enterprises by 184.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,482 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 36,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 24,007 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $275,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 387,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,718,000 after buying an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and customer engagement solutions and services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sykes Enterprises (SYKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.