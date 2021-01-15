Tael (WABI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $775,262.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One Tael coin can now be bought for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on exchanges including $62.56, $7.20, $18.11 and $119.16. Tael has a market cap of $5.54 million and approximately $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00045996 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005529 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $147.54 or 0.00376750 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00037622 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.94 or 0.04118773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00013471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00012805 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. It launched on December 9th, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. The Reddit community for Tael is https://reddit.com/r/WabiToken . Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WABI is a digital token used in the WABI ecosystem of verifiable safe consumer products. Consumer goods inside the ecosystem are secured from counterfeit attempts through banking-level, tamper-proof NFC smart-labels, which are linked to their digital representations on the blockchain. Consumers touch the label with their smartphones to verify a product’s authenticity, discover the product’s journey along the supply chain and are rewarded for their purchases with the WABI token. WABI is used as a payment method across the WABI ecosystem and its partners, with tens of thousands of mainstream users throughout China. “

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $6.32, $34.91, $62.56, $13.96, $4.92, $7.20, $18.11, $119.16, $5.22, $45.75, $24.72 and $10.00. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

