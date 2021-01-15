Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Short Interest Up 340.0% in December

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 340.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TKAT stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.88. 280,622 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,651. Takung Art has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.43.

Get Takung Art alerts:

Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million for the quarter.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Takung Art Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takung Art and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.