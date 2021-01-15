Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,948 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 190,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,869 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,448,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,636,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Apple by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 39,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 53,102 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AAPL. Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Apple from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Apple from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their price objective on Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.99.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $128.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

