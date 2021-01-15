Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) vs. NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Head-To-Head Survey

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

56.9% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.3% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 1.80% 1.83% 0.30%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 0 3 0 3.00 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers 2 4 0 0 1.67

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.12%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus target price of $7.40, suggesting a potential downside of 42.19%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tanger Factory Outlet Centers $478.35 million 2.50 $87.86 million $2.27 5.64

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

Summary

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies. The Company has more than 39 years of experience in the outlet industry and is a publicly-traded REIT. Tanger is furnishing a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") that includes a supplemental information package for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

