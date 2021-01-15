Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Tauriga Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAUG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the December 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,595,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of TAUG stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Tauriga Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Tauriga Sciences Company Profile

Tauriga Sciences, Inc produces and sells cannabidiol infused chewing gum under the Tauri-Gum brand name. It also develops anti-nausea product. The company sells its products through e-commerce, distributors, and wholesale channels. It has a collaboration agreement with Aegea Biotechnologies, Inc to develop a rapid, multiplexed COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) test.

